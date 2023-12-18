In this article you can discover everything we know today about One Piece season 2

One Piece, the Netflix television series, has become one of the biggest hits of the year. The live action of Eiichiro Oda's manga has surprised everyone, especially after what happened recently with Cowboy Bebop and Death Note on the streaming platform. Therefore, he has to look to the future and talk about the new batch of episodes.

What will be the story of One Piece season 2?

The next adventure of the Straw Hat Pirates It's the beginning of your biggest adventure to date! We're talking about your arrival on the Grand Line! However, before the Straw Hats can reach the start of the long-awaited Grand Line at Reverse Mountain, The heroes of One Piece season 2 must make a resupply stop in Loguetown. This is the same place where Gol D. Roger was executed and where the Great Pirate Era began.

But what can we expect from Grand Line en One Piece temporada 2? The Grand Line is a dangerous place for even the most experienced pirates. So for Luffy and his crew, who are complete rookies, the Grand Line is even more dangerous. To survive, Luffy will look for even more talented people to join his crew. Some new heroes that we will see in the next episodes!

Other important details about Netflix production

In an interview with thestreamr, director Marc Jobst expressed his desire to return to direct more episodes in One Piece season 2. “Of course I want to go back,” said the filmmaker. “I love this series and I love the actors. We get along a lot. We worked, we rehearsed… We did a lot of nonsense and some community service. In short, we did everything we could to build a kind of trust. I wouldn't want that to be lost. It's that easy. Therefore, yes. “I would be delighted to return.”

Baroque Works

Of Some foundations have been laid for the future of the live-action series and for One Piece season 2 through his music. This has happened thanks to the composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli. In the first season, we heard the theme Baroque Works. Sonya explained in an interview with thestreamr that she hopes to explore the theme of Baroque Works more in the near future. That means big things are coming in the next batch of episodes.

“We have a theme for Baroque Works, which is that secret organization that we are going to explore in One Piece season 2,” the soundtrack composer dropped. “Or so we hope, of course. When, in the first episode, there is a fight between Zoro and Mr. 7, Mr. 7 is part of that organization and that is where the wink is found, in that scene. That's the same theme for Baroque Works. However, we do not have any other reference to Baroque Works in this first season.”

At the end of the series we are also offered a completely new theme. A theme that has been confirmed to be Smoker and that will have importance in One Piece season 2 when Netflix decides to announce the new batch of episodes and get to work.

What story arcs will we see in One Piece season 2?

Los One Piece season 2 story arcs They could be the following:

Loguetown (East Blue Saga)Reverse Mountain (Arabasta Saga)Whisky Peak (Arabasta Saga)Little Garden (Arabasta Saga)Drum Island (Arabasta Saga)Arabasta (Arabasta Saga)

However, the series could go even further if you decide to condense the footage even further. However, these story arcs are the most likely to see.

What characters will we see in the second batch of episodes?

Monkey D. LuffyNamiRoronoa ZoroUsoppSanjiGarpKobyHelmeppoBogardBuggyAlvidaBon ClayBrogyChakaChopperCobraCrocodileCrocusDaltonMiss GoldenweekDorryIgaramKohzaMiss All SundayMiss DoublefingerKurehaMiss FridayMiss WednesdayMr. 1Mr. 13Mr. 3Miss Merry ChristmasMiss ValentineMr. 4Mr. 5Miss WednesdayMr. 9PellSmokerTashigiTerracottaWalpole

Of course, One Piece season 2 will be full of familiar faces, but also many new faces that will enrich the vast world created by Eiichiro Oda and now translated into live action thanks to Netflix's ambitious plans.

When will season 2 start filming?

It has not yet been possible to establish a date for the start of production of the 2nd season due to strikes by the Hollywood Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild.

However, with the strike now over, filming could begin very soon since producer Marty Adelstein told Variety in September that the scripts are already ready and that the new episodes of One Piece could be ready between 12 and 18 months after everything. returned to normal in Hollywood, something that happened at the end of November 2023. So it is expected that we will have the 2nd season in late 2024 or early 2025. So production on the 2nd season should begin very soon.

About the series

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, One Piece takes place in a fantasy world where pirates and sailors fight for control of the Blue Sea. Young Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) grows up aspiring to be the next pirate king, despite his inability to swim, a side effect of the magical “Gum Gum” devil fruit he ate as a child, which He was given an extraordinarily elastic body as a gift from the sea, along with the curse that he cannot survive in its waters.

On Luffy's journey through the East Blue section of the sea while searching for the famous “One Piece” treasure of Pirate King Gold Roger (Michael Dorman), the first saga of the “One Piece” manga, Luffy secures his ship, the Going Merry. , and a ragtag crew of sailors he calls the Straw Hat Pirates, named for his iconic straw hat.

