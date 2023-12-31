The Game of Thrones sequel developed by HBO has many unknowns to resolve.

The Jon Snow spin-off will take longer than expected to arrive.

Jon Snowinterpreted by Kit Haringtonhas been consolidated as one of the characters of Game of Thrones further important and loved by fans of the series. From the beginning of him as the bastard of Ned StarkJon is shown as a marginal warrior against the discrimination and injustice that surrounds him, a noble leader within a dark world full of betrayals that will end up crossing the wall.

El spin-off will focus on the fate that awaits protagonist Jon Snow after the end of the eighth season of Game of Thrones. Unlike some prequels he has made HBO as The Dragon Housewhich takes place 200 years earlier, the new spin-off series will focus on the timeline that follows Snow's life after her end in the main series. You can watch the first season of House of the Dragon currently on HBO Max.

The latest data came in early November when Casey Bloysthe CEO of HBO, He stated that the Jon Snow sequel is still far from having the green lighteven though it will be announced for the first time in 2022. It is possible that more news will arrive about the spin-off most anticipated by fans, but for now the second season of The Dragon Housewhich according to George RR Martin surpasses Game of Thrones in some aspects, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Knight of the Hedge They appear to be the only projects currently in development at HBO.

Although it is not an official sequel, in June 2022 the author of Game of Thrones George RR Martin was who stated that he was developing the Jon Snow spin-off and that Kit Haringtonas is evident, It would in this. At the moment he is the only actor that we know will be one hundred percent in the new series although, taking into account the end of Game of Thrones, it is more than likely that characters like Tormund Giantsbaneinterpreted by Kristofer Hivjuappear in the sequel.

We know that there are some problems with this sequel and that is why The main unknown remains the plot line that the team will follow. when facing it. The character ends up crossing north of the wall along with the rest of the wild and his wolf Ghost. Now we will be waiting for new conflicts for the savages from the Westeros or other external groups, or whether internal tensions will arise that lead Jon Snow to forge himself as the king beyond the wall.

