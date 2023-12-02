Actor Chris Hemsworth plays Dementus in the film Furiosa. But… Who is this brutal villain? Let’s give some answers.

The first trailer for Furiosa, the new film in the Mad Max saga, is now available online and it must be recognized that the trailer is shocking, especially for the characters of Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. Did you like it as much as I did? Leave me your comments below. Here I leave it for you to review once again.

In this article we are going to provide information about the villain Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth, an actor who has become world famous for giving life to Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and who here wears so many prosthetics on his face that he is almost unrecognizable.

Who is Dementus?

Chris Hemsworth himself defines the villain of Furiosa like this: “Dementus is violent, crazy and brutal, but at the same time he has a sense of manipulative charisma. Since he is only showing what he has learned all his life from him: it is kill or be killed and he has learned to rule with an iron fist.” He said at the CCXP in Brazil.

This gives us good clues. We know that the movie Furiosa is set 45 years after the great collapse of humanity, which led to the Earth being a wasteland. Therefore, Dementus has probably been born in that post-apocalyptic world and has had to adapt to the circumstances where the law of the fittest prevails. So he eventually became a warlord with an entire army at his disposal. In addition, he will be the great rival of Immortan Joe, the great villain of the movie Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Something that we can see in the trailer since there is a moment in which they are face to face.

I imagine that Furiosa will defeat Dementus and that will cause the rise of Immortan Joe, although we will find out when the film is released in theaters. Do you want to see it? Leave me your opinion in the comments.

The director of Furiosa, George Miller, has assembled a great cast since apart from Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, we will also be able to see Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, Nathan Jones, Alyla Browne, Goran D. Kleut, Lachy Hulme, CJ. Bloomfield, Rahel Romahn, Robert McFarlane, David Collins, Matuse, Maleeka Gasbarri, Florence Mezzara, Alex Time and Xanthia Marinelli.

Furiosa will be released on May 24, 2024. So start your engines and get ready for the most epic thing of the year.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.