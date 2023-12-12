Disney’s game director recognizes that Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal are ”great and talented studios”, despite the commercial failures of their latest titles.

Not everything Marvel touches turns to gold. We’ll see what happens with Marvel’s Wolverine, Marvel’s Blade or the Iron Man and Black Panther gamesbut the track record of their latest AAA releases isn’t too encouraging.

A case apart are Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games (three games to date), which are great commercial successes that were also praised by specialized critics, or Marvel Snap for PC and mobile phones.

We are talking about two cases: Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Both games were developed by Square Enix studios (at that time), Crystal Dynamics y Eidos Montrealwhich are now part of Embracer Group.

Both Square Enix and Disney They lost huge amounts of money with both games. The first was battered by critics (and its approach as a service), and the second sold less than expected, despite being a good game.

But, like everything in life, Disney is aware that not everything was the fault of the creators. In fact, they recognize that both Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal are large studios.

Disney buries the hatchet

In an interview with Axios, the director of Disney’s gaming division, Sean Shoptaw, talks about the company’s upcoming projects. Specifically, about the current status of Star Wars KOTOR Remake, which has NOT been cancelled.

Also take a look at the past. Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy were big financial failuresbut it is useless to hold a grudge against its creators.

That is why Shoptaw ensures that they would like to work with both studios again. He recognizes the great talent of him, and explains that the failures of both games were ‘accidents’, without fault.

”We would work with those studios again. They are great studios, great partners. Games are really hard to make. Even if you have great intellectual property and you have a great story. You know, it’s still a challenge.”

Marvel’s Avengers is no longer available for purchase, and, despite improving with the passing of updates and expansions, never met Disney’s high expectations.

As for Guardians of the Galaxy, it was a notable single-player game, but the previous game’s poor reputation and approach made it Your sales were below expectations.

In total, both AAA games caused losses of more than 200 million dollars at Square Enixand were the trigger for the sales of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal to Embracer Group.

What’s next for both of you? Crystal Dynamics is collaborating with The Initiative on the reboot of Perfect Dark, and preparing the new Tomb Raider. As for Eidos, they are rumored to be working on a new Deus Ex, while helping Playground with the development of the Fable reboot.