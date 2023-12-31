Like every January 1, there are many regulations that come into force from this date. One of those that most directly affects internet users is known as Directive 2021/514, which intervenes in the transactions we carry out in applications such as AirBNB, Wallapop or Vinted, among many others. We tell you.

The buying and selling of products and services through the Internet has become a reality for everyone. Progressively, over the last few years we have become accustomed to using these applications in our daily lives. In most cases, to sell those products that we do not use, but also to offer professional services or even our home or second residence.

At the same time, these platforms also served, in some cases, to avoid complying with certain tax regulations that would have been impossible to do otherwise. In our country, the Tax Agency has been trying for several years to find a way to avoid this principle of tax fraud which, in large quantities, could become a problem in economic terms. As of January 1, 2024, Directive 2021/514 will come into force. A new legal framework that highlights the obligation that all digital sales platforms will have to be 100% transparent with the Treasury: reporting all the movements that users make on these platforms.

Treasury wants to know everything about you

Starting tomorrow, all second-hand product buying and selling applications will be required to collect information from their users. While it is true that in most cases, as users, we use applications like Wallapop or Vinted to give a second life to products that we do not use or to save money. a good amount of money When purchasing a specific product, the objective of this regulation is to prevent bad practices related to tax obligations from being carried out.

However, the buying and selling applications They will only have to transfer the information to the Tax Agency if these conditions are met:

Be a resident of the European Union Make more than 30 sales in each calendar year Accumulate an amount, after taxes and commissions from the respective applications, greater than 2,000 euros.

When the application detects that a user has met these criteria, the app will notify the user to fill out all the data that is necessary in their profile to carry out the subsequent notification. If the profile is not filled out correctly after 60 days, the user's account will be blocked.

The data to be communicated

At all times, special emphasis has been placed on the fact that all the data that will be transferred to the Tax Agency will be basic. As sellers, we must communicate our company name, tax identification number, NIF and the postal address where we can be reached.

However, it should be taken into account that it may also be the case that we offer vacation rental services, for example. In this case, the data will change and adapt to our role. If we have a sporadic rental on one of the specialized platforms, such as Airbnb, we will also have to communicate the total amount of income per quarter, the number of services sold in each quarter, the rates applied and our bank details.

No changes in tax obligations

It is important to note that with the approval of this new law, tax obligations do not change for sellers. Therefore, compliance with them must continue to avoid future inspections and sanctions. The only change has to do with the communication that companies make of the users who are part of them and who have a higher activity than the average of the rest of the users.