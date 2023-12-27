

The 80s are an interesting period musically. Lots of new genres, lots of good music too. At that time, a group of young people in Zwolle were particularly interested in hip hop. Paul van 't Veer – known as DJ Pauluz – and his friends can indulge themselves in places including the Hedon youth center. And years later, when a new hip-hop wave swept the country, Paul and Hedon played their part in the rise of, among others, the rappers of Opgezwolle. “Hedon has acquired an almost mythical status for many.”