The 80s are an interesting period musically. Lots of new genres, lots of good music too. At that time, a group of young people in Zwolle were particularly interested in hip hop. Paul van 't Veer – known as DJ Pauluz – and his friends can indulge themselves in places including the Hedon youth center. And years later, when a new hip-hop wave swept the country, Paul and Hedon played their part in the rise of, among others, the rappers of Opgezwolle. “Hedon has acquired an almost mythical status for many.”
Leave a Reply