Antonio Cairoli tested the new Ducati motocross in Sicily, with Alessandro Lupino and Paolo Ciabatti also present. The images that drove social media crazy

December 4, 2023

On the new Ducati motocross There is a lot of anticipation building up. During the test weekend social media went crazymany comments under the posts made by Antonio Cairoli, Alessandro Lupino and Paolo Ciabatti. The photos published by the men in red make fans tremble: if you are very careful you can notice the shapes of the new Ducati motocross. Images that however leave a lot of room for the imagination.

So many small clues posted on social media. However we don’t know anything concrete about the bike’s technique, will desmodromic distribution be adopted? This is a big question mark and a “small” detail about which there is a lot of interest.

We leave this test weekend with even more hype and can’t wait to see this new Ducati project in its final form.