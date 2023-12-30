If someone asks us why we continue to use potable water to flush the toilet, it may be difficult to give a coherent answer beyond “because that's how it has been all our lives”, without considering a change in the construction of homes that allows this water to have a more meaningful life cycle.

Hydraloopa Dutch startup, has developed a system that allows us to use the water we use in the shower to, after prior treatment, take it to the toilet cisterns.

Another life for gray water

The approximately ten liters of water we use every time we flush the toilet are a waste of drinking water for a use that does not require potability. In a world where there is increasingly open talk of a water crisis that is only going to get worse, it seems like a good idea to look for solutions.

Gray water, which is what has been used in showers, bathtubs and sinks, has a low fecal content, so it can no longer be used directly in drinking water sources, at least according to the European regulatory framework. But they can, with proper treatment, be used in toilets or even in washing machines.

That's what Hydraloop machines do, which are similar in dimensions and shape to a refrigerator and are intended for use in residential environments and certain types of corporate environments.

Through a six stage processincluding sedimentation to separate solids, ultraviolet disinfection or biological treatment, these machines leave the water ready for that second life without leaving the building.

To date, Hydraloop has raised €16 million. With its 43 employees, it has carried out almost a thousand installations, according to The Next Web, but it is not the only one that seeks to recycle domestic gray water. There are others like FGWRS in Monaco, it is oriented towards commercial facilities; or Graytec in Sweden, although still in the embryonic phase.

A domestic machine of this type costs from 3,200 euros, so each household must calculate the payback period depending on the amount of water of this type used per month. Another question is whether you don't just care about profitability, but whether you do it as a matter of environmental awareness.

In the use of this recycled water for the washing machine there is also a energy savingsince it is stored at a temperature of approximately 20ºC, so the washing machine will need less power to heat it than if it came out at the same temperature as the tap.

Of course, These machines also consume energy. According to the specifications given on the website of one of its distributors, around 175 kWh per year, which could cost approximately between 20 and 30 euros per year.

Hydraloop machines have an Internet connection so that the company can have information about them and monitor their activity, as explained by its director in an interview.

Featured image | Hydraloop.