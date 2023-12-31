Villains are an indispensable part of many stories, although not all. A good villain can make a great movie or drag it through the mud. Pixar has been creating fantastic characters and great villains for years, although it doesn't always hit the mark.

Some Pixar villains play the role of beloved characters so well that, until they reveal their cards, we think they are just that: lovable benefactors.

Today in Hobby Cinema from Hobby Consolas, we review Pixar's greatest villains and we rank them from worst to best.

Keep in mind that not all Pixar films have a villain, so don't be surprised if you don't find films like Elemental or Finding Nemo.

Thunderclap

Arlo's journey is one of the Pixar films that tend to be relegated to an inhospitable corner of the mind, which tends to quickly recall others like the one that premiered just before: Inside Out.

But the other Pixar film in 2015 did not have a villain as such, and the truth is that Arlo's Journey does not have a great villain either.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

We are going to stay with a representative in the figure of Thunderclapthe pterosaur that leads a flock of its own in the Jurassic.

Strictly speaking, the flock does its job: being carnivores. Pixar often plays with the trope of carnivores not attacking other animals indiscriminately, such as with the sharks in Finding Nemo or the Tynarnosaurs in Arlo's Journey, but pterosaurs are not one of those characters. Still, red lantern.

Jackson Storm

Cars 3 improves on its predecessor in many aspects, but its villain is not one of them, and the bar was not particularly high.

Jackson Storm It is a trope with legs, well, with wheels, of the typical bully who harasses the court at all times and, in general, comes to inherit the role of Chick Hicks. If you like car movies, you will have seen this cliché all the time, recently in Gran Turismo, to say the least.

Miles Axelrod

If your brain had forgotten Miles Axelrod in Cars 2Don't worry, it's perfectly normal, even if it is the main evil of the movie.

Miles climbs positions on our list of Pixar villains for his greedy plan and for being a satire of many personalities in the business world; converted into a car, yes.

Gabby Gabby

Disney

Toy Story 4 is a tremendously divisive film among fans of the Pixar saga: some think that the end of the third installment was perfect and did not enjoy it, but others did like the return of Buzz, Buddy and company.

What we are going for, Gabby Gabby She is not a villain as such, but we include her because, as an antagonist, although her motivations and desires to be loved are understandable, the methods to achieve this get quite out of hand.

Zurg

Disney+

Speaking of divisive films, Lightyear has its own category after its premiere in 2022, clearly marked by the controversy that was generated on networks.

We are going to stay with its villain, the iconic Zurga character whom we already knew from the saga Toy Story.

Zurg He performs well as a villain and, in addition, leaves us with a very bizarre surprise towards the end of the film.

Of course, he won't be on the list of those Pixar villains that make your hair stand on end just by thinking about them.

Mother you

Let's assume that Brave is not a movie that needs a typical villain, so Mother you He fulfills the role of villain, because he is not a villain as such, but rather a nuisance.

He is a possessed and man-eating bear: if there had been airplanes and they had dropped some drug cargo, he would have been the predecessor of Vicious Bear.

Sid

I have been on the verge of not including Sidfrom Toy Story, on the list of Pixar villains, but if it were a toy, I would shudder to live in the same city as it.

Sid is a fairly ordinary kid, somewhat experimental, but surely you can think of several names of children who, at that age, were like that, and have not become criminal geniuses. Of course we see him as a villain in the eyes of Woody and Buzz: for them it was something personal.

Chick Hicks

As would happen years later with Jackson Storm, Chick Hicks It's a walking trope in Carsbut it is above because, at least, he was original.

The character takes a backseat throughout the film's central act, and then serves his purpose quite well, without becoming burdensome. And pay attention to the name of his sponsor.

Hopper

At a lower level, Bugs, a miniature adventure suffers from the same problem as Arlo's Journey: people tend to forget about her, despite everything she accomplished.

As for his villain, Hooperit must be said that he is one of the cruelest in all of Pixar's imagination, with a fierce determination to destroy the ants at all costs.

Foreman (Smelly Pete)

Remember what we said above about how deceptive Pixar villains are? Here you have a very clear one.

He Foreman of Toy Story 2 It enters the scene like a good-natured toy that has never been taken out of its original packaging.

With Woody, Perdigon and Jessieforms the complete western collection that Al has always dreamed of.

Everything goes down the drain when Woody insists on returning to Andy's house, causing Pete to reveal his true nature.

Evelyn Deavor

The two installments of The Incredibles have two great villains and, although the one in The Incredibles 2, Evelyn Deavoris not at the top, it is very worthy.

He's a character developed enough for us to understand why he wants to ruin the reputation of all superheroes.

Chef Skinner

If you've seen The Bear, you know that a chef is often a tyrannical villain in his kitchen: that trope reaches new heights in the figure of the chef Skinner in Ratatouille.

While it's true that Skinner is just a guy who wants to do his job in peace, the behind-the-scenes machinations to not reveal Skinner's parentage Linguini They make him stand so high.

Charles Muntz

The villains of Up son Pete Docter y Bob Peterson for the film's soul-crushing opening sequence. But since we cannot choose them, we have to Charles Muntz.

Woe to you if you decide to go to Paradise Falls to find the exotic creature you have been looking for for decades. If he doesn't kill you, he may send after you the hundreds of dogs he has locked up and enslaved.

Ernesto De la Cruz

In Coco they had the decency to wait until the end of the movie to rip your heart out of your chest, so we can focus on their villain, Ernesto de la Cruz.

Whoever steals out of greed in life, continues doing so in death, and Ernesto is a faithful representation of this.

But he came to poison to keep his dark secret and live a great life thanks to someone else.

Coco has a very typical villain who, despite everything, works tremendously well on screen, although you later forget about him when Grandma Coco starts singing.

Henry J. Waternoose

Probably when you think about SA monstersthe villain that comes to your memory is Randall Boggs and his rivalry with Sully.

Well, yes, but no: the master puppeteer who pulls the strings behind the scenes is Henry J. Waternoose, who “would kidnap a thousand children rather than let his company fail.” An affable guy: in the real world, he'd be into politics or something.

Auto

Auto It is in the top 3 with a huge asterisk: it is an AI that only fulfills its programming in Wall-E. You could say that the villain is Shelby Forthrightwho gave him the order.

But the situation gets out of hand for Auto and his attempt to continue as normal and not return to Earth almost kills someone aboard the Axion.

Dirty

Ah yes, the cuddly and adorable one Dirty: It is clear that Pixar has a phobia of bears and the villain of Toy Story 3 takes the cake.

Affable and endearing, Lotso follows in the Taskmaster's footsteps when his dark side is revealed. If you enter the realm of this plantigrade, you better do what he says. Not all bear hugs are pleasant.

Syndrome

Anyway, what can we say about a guy who sends machines to kill people just so he can pretend he's a hero.

Syndrome He is a well-constructed villain, with his motivations defined in the purest style of the villains of Marvel o DC.

But the lack of affection makes him become a textbook megalomaniac who must be stopped at all costs.

Pixar has built great villains over the years and, although not all of their films really need them, they are here to stay in the collective memory.