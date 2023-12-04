Suara.com – Member of the General Election Commission (KPU) Idham Holik ensured that the debate method for presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates was decided independently by the KPU in accordance with the legal framework.

“The KPU campaign team is indeed invited to provide input and responses, but later the decision will be taken by the KPU independently,” said Idham at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Monday (4/12/2023).

“Independently, that means the KPU makes decisions within a legal framework, yes,” he added.

Even so, Idham said that his party would hold coordination meetings with the campaign teams of each pair of presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“Despite the massive coverage related to this debate, the KPU has indeed put plans to hold another coordination meeting on the agenda,” he said.

However, he was still reluctant to detail the meetings with the teams from each pair participating in the 2024 presidential election.

He only said that a coordination meeting would be held in the near future.

Previously, the KPU revealed the theme of the presidential and vice presidential debate.

This was revealed by KPU member Idham Holik.

He explained that the presidential-vice presidential debate would be held five times in Jakarta.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair is serial number 1, Prabowo-Gibran is serial number 2, and Ganjar-Mahfud is serial number 3 when determining the serial numbers of the 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates at the KPU building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

According to Idham, the themes that will be discussed have been notified to the teams from each presidential and vice presidential candidate pair.

“Yesterday afternoon, the KPU invited the presidential and vice presidential candidate campaign teams to listen to the KPU’s explanation regarding the technicalities of holding the presidential and vice presidential debate,” said Idham, Thursday (30/11/2023).

The inaugural debate will be held on December 12 2023, discussing the themes of Law, Human Rights, Governance, Eradicating Corruption and Strengthening Democracy.

Then, the second debate will discuss Defense, Security, Geo Politics and International Relations on December 22 2023.

The themes of Economy (people’s and digital), Social Welfare, Investment, Trade, Tax (Digital), Finance, APBN and APBD Management, and Infrastructure will be discussed in the third debate, January 7 2024.

Then, the fourth debate which will be held on January 21 2024 will discuss Energy, Natural Resources, Human Resources, Food, Carbon Tax, Environment, Agrarian Affairs and Indigenous Peoples.

Finally, the fifth debate on February 4 2024 will discuss Information Technology, Improving Public Services, Hoaxes, Intolerance, Education and Culture, Health (Post Covid Society), and Employment.