loading…

In support of Palestinian supporters, keffiyeh sales increased drastically in the US. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – More and more Americans are wearing the keffiyeh , a distinctive patterned scarf closely associated with Palestinians. This was as a push to demand a ceasefire against Israel’s attacks on Gaza or to signal their support for the Palestinians.

Distributors of the typical Palestinian scarf say sales of the scarves have soared since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. Even keffiyehs have been forcibly removed by security forces at some protests and wearers have reported being subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

“It was like a light switch. Suddenly, we had hundreds of people on the website at once and buying whatever they could,” said Azar Aghayev, the US distributor of Hirbawi, which opened in 1961 and is the only remaining keffiyeh manufacturer in the occupied West Bank. Israel, reported by Al Jazeera.

“In two days, the stock we had just ran out, instead of running out, it was actually oversold.”

Hirbawi, who has patented his brand, sells the scarves internationally through his websites in the US and Germany as well as on Amazon. All 40 variations on the US site, which include many bright colors as well as traditional black and white, have sold out, Aghayev said.

Unit sales of keffiyeh scarves have increased 75 percent in the 56 days between October 7 and December 2 on Amazon.com compared with the previous 56 days, according to data from e-commerce analytics firm Jungle Scout.

Searches for “Palestinian scarves for women” increased by 159 percent in the three months to December 4 compared to the previous three months; searches for “shemagh military scarf,” “palestine keffiyeh,” and “keffiyeh” increased by 333 percent, 75 percent, and 68 percent respectively.

Keffiyeh, with its fishing net pattern, is common throughout the Arab world, and its roots date back to 3100 BC. It first symbolized Palestinian resistance during the Arab Revolt against British rule in 1936 and later became the signature headgear of Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat.

Although Hirbawi is the most well-known producer, others include small craftsmen and global imitators; luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton is selling its version in 2021.