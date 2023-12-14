Suara.com – In the context of the end of season holiday for the Japanese League 2, Pratama Arhan brought Azizah Salsha wara-wiri to a number of places in Indonesia.

While in Jakarta a few days ago, Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha interacted with fans.

From the uploads circulating, Pratama Arhan looks happy to receive several gifts from fans.

“Arhan is talking,” said one fan.

On that occasion, Nurul Anastasia's son-in-law expressed his gratitude for the gift.

Portrait of Azizah Salsha and Pratama Arhan (Instagram)

“Anyway, thank you for Arhanzie's gift,” said Pratama Arhan.

In the midst of interacting with fans, there was a romantic moment between Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha that stole the attention of netizens.

Azizah Salsha was seen wiping Pratama Arhan's sweat which was dripping down his forehead.

The uploaded video clip of Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha interacting with fans went viral on TikTok social media with 1.1 million views.

“MashaAllah,” wrote the TikTok account @mawarputih_621, viewed on Thursday (14/12/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments.

“Is Zie just wiping Arhan's sweat or fixing his hair? So sweet,” wrote a netizen.

“Even though it's a normal thing, they're funny,” said another netizen.

“Zize must be afraid that Arhan's sweat will be wiped off by the fans,” continued another netizen.

“Zize pays that attention to Arhan,” said another netizen.

Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha arrived in Indonesia last Friday (8/12/2023).

Upon arrival in Indonesia, the Indonesian National Team defender accompanied Andre's eldest son Rosiade to watch Alesso's concert in Bali.

Pratama Arhan also brought Azizah Salsha to attend the wedding party of Egy Maulana Vikri and Adiba Khanza on Sunday (10/12/2023).

Recently, Pratama Arhan also invited Azizah Salsha to go to her hometown in Semarang, Central Java.