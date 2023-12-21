What's inside a black hole is a mystery that we are still far from answering. Since nothing can come out of its interior, it is impossible for us to see what is inside, so our only way to investigate its interior is through theory.

But sometimes when constructing these theories we can make a mistake when establishing the chain of mathematical or logical propositions on which the theories are based. And that is something that could have even happened to Stephen Hawking himself.

This is defended by a recent work that has been published as a draft on the ArXiv and Researchgate platforms. The article might have perhaps gone unnoticed if it were not for having been signed by a heavyweight in cosmology, Roy Kerr.

The article questions nothing less than the notion that singularities exist inside black holes. He does it by falsifying one of the mathematical arguments from which Roger Penrose and Stephen Hawking built their theorem on singularity.

But what is singularity? And who is this Kerr? We can answer both more or less at the same time.

The idea of ​​the existence of black holes is based on Einstein's relativity and the so-called Einstein field equations. From these equations, the German physicist Karl Schwarzschild conceived what we could consider the simplest theoretical model of a black hole.

In this model two parts can be distinguished: an event horizon that delimits the volume of space where the gravitational influence of the black hole is so great that not even light can escape; and a singularity, a point in space and time where the density is such that their curvature becomes infinite.

There was a problem, and that is that all celestial bodies, at least partly due to gravitational interactions, tend to rotate. Solving Einstein's field equations statically was one thing, but if angular momentum was to be taken into account… things became more complicated. So much so that it took almost half a century until a black hole model that took this rotation into account. The one who solved this problem was Kerr himself. The year was 1963.

Although Kerr's so-called black holes have a singularity (one in the shape of a ring instead of being concentrated at a point), this 91-year-old mathematician has branded the current consensus around the idea of ​​”faith, not science.” that black holes have singularities in their respective interiors.

The counterargument

He does so by casting doubt on one of the arguments that Penrose and Hawking once proposed when defending the existence of singularities. The argument starts from the affine length of light. Light does not “age” since everything that moves at speeds close to that of light, but the affine length allowed theorists to have an analogous measurement of its “life cycle”.

Starting from the fact that this affine length was finite, Penrose and Hawking concluded that the point at which the light “ended” could not be anything other than a singularity. This is an argument that has remained in force for more than half a century and which Kerr has attacked in his latest work, proving, also mathematically, that this finite affine length did not necessarily imply the existence of a singularity.

If Kerr is right, Penrose and Hawking they would have screwed up their argument in favor of the existence of singularities, but does that mean that singularities do not exist? Well no, neither.

Refuting a proof is one thing and refuting a hypothesis is quite another. As the physicist and popularizer Sabine Hossenfelder pointed out, a test can be wrong without the conclusion ceasing to be correct.

There may be different ways to construct this hypothesis, and this is the case of singularities. We can begin by remembering that it is the theory of relativity itself that invites us to think that singularities exist inside black holes, the affine length is just one way to prove this mathematically. As Hossenfelder explains, we do not know the force or reason why matter can be compressed enough as a cause of gravitational attraction to end up fulfilling Einstein's prediction.

The last issue to keep in mind that German physics reminds us of has to do with the fact that there is still a lot we don't know about physics. What we think we know about black holes is based on relativity and what we know about gravity, but this theory has not yet been put together with what we know about quantum, particle physics, and fundamental interactions into a “theory of everything.” ”.

For many physicists, quantum effects can make the interior of black holes very different from what we think of today. And they could even, hypothetically, be that force that prevents the emergence of the singularity. Perhaps this unified theory is our only safe passage to enter a black hole. Theoretically, of course.

