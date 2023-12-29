An interesting study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety demonstrates how electronic driver assistance systems mounted on cars struggle to detect motorcycles and heavy vehicles in the event of a rear-end collision and beyond.

December 29, 2023

L’Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently announced the results of two new studies on collision avoidance systems and how they detect vehicles.

They were analyzed over 160,000 accident reports police records from 18 states, which met certain criteria, while the other study focused on how current New Car Assessment Programs (NCAPs) evaluate forward collision warning features (FCW) e automatic emergency braking (AEB) on new cars.

In both cases the study results highlighted the need for significant improvements in the way front crash prevention systems detect both trucks and motorcycles.

The title of the study is: “I Are front crash prevention systems less effective in preventing rear-end collisions in which trucks and motorcycles are struck?” and was written by Jessica B. Cicchino and David G. Kidd.

The authors analyzed data from over 160,000 two-vehicle collisions involving a passenger vehicle, dividing the vehicles involved into three categories: passenger vehicles, medium/heavy trucks and motorcycles.

Importantly, Cicchino and Kidd noted that Front crash prevention systems were associated with a 53 percent reduction in crashes in which passenger vehicles were struck. However, this percentage was significantly reduced when it came to avoiding rear-end collisions with motorcycles and trucks (41% reduction in the first case – 38% with trucks).

Considering only those concerning two wheels, there is a lot to consider a quarter of accidents involve the vehicle in front turning left. Many cars are equipped with a presence detector in the blind spot of the rearview mirror, but apparently this is not enough.

Another problem highlighted concerns the ability to detect stationary motorcycles versus moving onesin the first case the percentage of intervention of the systems is lowered, while the reaction times rise. However, technology never stopsand the development of ADAS is constantly evolving with increasingly better results.

That said, the thing that we can all do when we are driving a vehicle with two, four or more wheels is to pay attention to what we do and also what others do.