Although the Spanish Public Administration has made a notable effort in terms of digitalization, the reality is that if we are not used to interacting with it, carrying out any procedure can become a real challenge: from requesting a benefit to changing the number of account in which we collect a pension. Although it is true that initially they are procedures that should not require us to make a great effort to carry them out, in many cases it seems little less than an impossible mission.

Aware of this situation, the organization has decided to help its citizens and simplify all its processes, relying on the publication of a series of audiovisual materials that cover, step by step, the completion of the most common procedures. In total, we find more than 60 videos that have recently been released in its integrated space on YouTube in a program called InfoVídeo.

The most requested procedures

InfoVídeo is a platform that brings together videos and tutorials on the most requested procedures that can be carried out on the Social Security portal, being a project that belongs to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. From the moment we access the platform, which can be accessed from the link, we will be able to access the eight main categories: Family, Retirement, Illness, Death and survival, Pensioners, Health care, Minimum Living Income and, finally , You are interested.

In the presentation, about 60 videos have been released, belonging to the previously mentioned categories. But it is expected that new materials will be included as more doubts arise from citizens. Furthermore, one of the aspects that stands out is that in many of these videos we can find the different ways that exist to carry out certain procedures. Very useful when, for example, we do not have an Electronic Certificate and the procedure allows it to be done in this way.

Accessibility and translation

InfoVídeo is accessible from any device through the link mentioned previously: laptop, tablet and mobile device. So we will not have any problems when we want to access them from any of them. In addition, emphasis has also been placed on the possibility of enabling both subtitles and translation into more than 80 languages. Trying to make the understanding of each procedure as easy as possible.

During the presentation, Borja Suárez, Secretary of State for Social Security and Pensions, highlighted that this new service “is one more step in our intention to get closer to citizens to facilitate their relationship with Social Security and accompany them step by step through “the time to carry out procedures.” In addition, it has also been stated that all content will be permanently updated and that all videos will include all the procedures for the procedures to be carried out. Offering all citizens all possible facilities to complete their execution.