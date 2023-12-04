Eurozone, the risk now is managing the decline in inflation

If, most likely, the risk of new interest rate increases by the ECB seems to have been set aside for the moment, a new dark cloud is moving in the Eurozone. It is that of disinflation, that is, how the continuous reduction in inflation will be reflected in real life and the economy. In the United States, the problem appears to have been overcome thanks to robust government support during the pandemic, booming employment, growing wages and booming household consumption. In Europe the situation is a little different. Support during the pandemic was only sufficient to maintain the level of oxygen needed to breathe, family savings ran out, the cost of money significantly reduced the demand for credit (mortgages dropped by 40%) not only for families but also for businesses that need to relaunch.



Eurozone, critical moments for orders both from the internal European market and from abroad

On the domestic market, expectations for a revival of orders are quite tenuous given that everyone is in deep waters. Just think of our trade with Germany which, in normal times, is very strong but, now, with Europe’s locomotive in technical recession, it does not seem and cannot be as lively. Nor can we expect support from abroad given that international trade remains weak, affecting European industry, which is very dependent on exports. In fact, in this regard, the OECD has forecast very weak growth in world trade in the next two years. In addition to this, the Brussels hawks are pushing to reactivate the pre-pandemic budget and fiscal rules which could tighten if accompanied by the new commitments made by the nations with Covid aid, Italy first and foremost. Because it is good to remember that not all the aid that has been given by Europe is non-repayable and this, in the short term, will weigh on budgets.

Eurozone, the real secret to recovery is employment

The real barrier to defend yourself from this whole situation it is employment, which means greater earnings for individuals and families, greater purchasing power and stronger production for the industrial sector. Fortunately, employment has continued to grow. On this issue, Italy is a virtuous example. The employment rate in our country rose to 61.7%. The number of employed people, in October 2023, exceeded that of October 2022 by 2.0% (+458 thousand units) even if the average unemployment rate is 7.6%, far from the 4% in America.

And the Government is right to underline this fact since only with more employees can growth be encouraged. Employment continued to grow, allowing many families to manage, albeit with difficulty, their mortgages which had skyrocketed, thus avoiding the domino effect of insolvencies. Family consumption, which derives from employment, thus represents the cornerstone of the slight recovery expected within the OECD for 2024. And companies that avoid staff cuts are also betting on employment, betting on the fact that the current difficulties could be temporary.

Eurozone, companies try to maintain employment levels

For example, the automotive and transport sector in general has not yet recovered from the pandemic (-4%) but, despite this, employment has remained stable (in the third quarter of this year it was even 1.5% higher than the level reached in the same period of 2019). Companies avoid cutting workers by perhaps opting for a shorter working week. And this is for two main reasons: the first is that they believe in recovery, the second is that they are starting to perceive the risk of what will be the problem of the near future, that of demographic decline with the consequent possible lack of manpower. With reduced inflation we should also see a slight gain in purchasing power, especially for families.

In Germany, for example, new contracts have increases of between 2.5 and 3%. In any case, the consumer price index (CPI) also indicates, in November, less pressure than underlying inflation, which measures the increase in prices without including energy and fresh food (-0.5 %). In conclusion, the growth in employment, the decrease in prices, the greater purchasing power could all be useful indications to convince the ECB to make a change of course on rates, even if it will be very difficult, if not impossible, to return to cost of money practically at zero compared to before Covid.

