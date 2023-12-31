Eurostar high-speed train services to and from London resumed on Sunday, having been interrupted on Saturday due to the flooding of a railway tunnel. Eurostar connects the UK with France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Saturday's interruption had caused inconvenience to many tourists and people leaving for the end-of-year holidays, especially in London St Pancras stations, in London, and at the Gare du Nord in Paris. Saturday's was the second interruption of service in the United Kingdom during the Christmas holidays: the first was last December 21st, due to a strike by workers in the French railway sector.

Eurostar announced the resumption of service on Saturday evening, once operations in the flooded tunnel had been completed. The service however resumed with some speed limitations and without additional train schedules for the hundreds of people who were supposed to leave on Saturday: many trains scheduled for Sunday were already full and Eurostar invited its customers to move their departure date , or to ask for remorse. In the UK there are also delays and problems on many other rail lines due to rain and strong winds, so a warning has been issued across the country, especially in the south of the country today.