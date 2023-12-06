loading…

French police patrol the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower after a man killed a German tourist with a knife and injured two other people in Paris, December 3, 2023. Photo/AP

BRUSSEL – The European Union (EU) faces a “grave risk” of terrorist attacks during the Christmas holiday period amid a society increasingly polarized due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The warning was expressed by European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, days after a German-Filipino tourist was fatally stabbed in Paris.

The suspect, a 26-year-old French citizen who reportedly comes from a non-religious family in Iran, was said to have referred to the Islamic State group (ISIS) during the attack.

Two other people also suffered injuries after being hit with a hammer.

“With the war between Israel and Hamas, and the polarization it has caused in our society, with the upcoming holiday season, there is a big risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union,” Johansson told journalists on Tuesday (5/12/2023) ahead of a meeting with EU interior ministers in Brussels.

“We recently saw it in Paris; “Unfortunately, we have also seen it before,” he explained.

Johansson also said the EU had allocated an additional 30 million euros ($32.3 million) for security spending. He did not explain whether his comments were based on specific intelligence warnings.

The impact of Hamas’ cross-border attacks on October 7 as well as Israeli bombings have reverberated across Europe over the past two months.

Several European capitals have seen large pro-Palestinian demonstrations, as well as marches in support of Israel amid what some see as rising anti-Semitism across Europe.