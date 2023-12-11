loading…

Israel implemented massacre tactics in both northern and southern Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned that the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip faces “gloomy prospects”. He said Israel’s relentless bombing campaign had led to increasing civilian casualties and forced many people to flee their homes in the south.

Borrell made the remarks Monday in the Belgian capital, Brussels, where European Union foreign ministers will meet to consider possible next steps in response to the crisis gripping West Asia.

He said that Israel’s tactics in southern Gaza were “the same or even worse” than those used by the regime in the north despite calls from the European Union not to do so.

“The bombing continues with extraordinary intensity,” he added, reported by Press TV. “The outlook is very bleak.”

Borrell also condemned the increasing civilian casualties in Gaza and the forced displacement of people in the Palestinian territories who were forced to flee to Egypt.

“There is no shelter or safe place in Gaza anymore,” he said.

At the start of the bloody war in Gaza, Israel urged people in northern Gaza to seek refuge in the south. But now, they are targeting the south, and residents say there is nowhere else to go.

On Monday, Israeli airstrikes hit the town of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, killing dozens of innocent people.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that fighting took place near al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis.