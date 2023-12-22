Stock market, flat Europe. Spread stable under 165 basis points

The stock market was little moved at the start of the session, in line with the rest of Europe. The Ftse Mib index marks a +0.07% to 30,302 points. In the rest of Europe, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt which recorded -0.02% as the Cac 40 of Paris and l’Ftse 100 from London.

Piazza Affari was cautious in the last session before the holiday break, which however included the crucial US inflation data for November on the agenda with the core PCE indexone of the indicators most carefully observed by Federal Reserve to make their own monetary policy decisions. Expectations are for a monthly variation of +0.2%.

On the macro front, various other indicators are expected, including consumer and business confidence for Italy, the trade balance for November and the industrial turnover for October. In Europe meanwhile, the Pil of the United Kingdom in the third quarter, consumer confidence rises in France. From Asia comes the news that in Japan inflation slowed down in November, while in China stock markets fell after the limitations that hit online gaming companies.

The good momentum continues on the price list Tim with a +1.3%, further growth for football stocks with Juventus +1,2%, Lazio +4.4%. There were few significant changes on the rest of the basket, with banks mostly negative and energy recovering: Eni rises by 0.8%, up also Tenaris e Saipem.

Spread below 165 basis points

Stable opening for it spread between BTPs and Bunds at 162 points, the same level as yesterday's closing. The ten-year yield it is equal to 3.60%, against the previous 3.58%.

