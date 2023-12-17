Traditionally, scientists have attributed differences in human height to genetics. Even today DNA is seen as the main driver of a person from one region being taller than another. We know that 697 genetic variants are related to height, but on the other hand this genetic determinism has for years underestimated the role of culture and environment in physical development. Until now. New research suggests that cultural influences have dramatically affected height differences between men and women in Europe for centuries.

The study. It has been published in the journal Nature Human Behavior and comes from a team of scientists from the University of Pennsylvania and several German institutions, who carried out an exhaustive analysis of the skeletal remains of 1,535 men and women who lived in Europe in the Neolithic early, between 6,000 and 4,000 BC

The objective? Compare the heights of people living in the North Central, South Central, Balkan, and Mediterranean regions of the continent during those times. To do this, they used ancient DNA, stable isotope analysis (to indicate diet), paleopathology (to indicate health status) and skeletal measurements. With this, the authors were able to calculate the relative impact of genetic factors, but also environmental, cultural and dietary factors on the development of height in each individual.

The results. Broadly speaking, the Research indicates that even then those who lived in northern Europe (such as Germany) were taller than Mediterranean people, as is the case today. However, the study reveals something more intriguing: the height difference between men and women was much greater in the north than in the south. On average, the femur of northern men was 14% longer than theirs, while among Mediterranean men the difference was only 5%.





Because? It must be taken into account that despite geographical differences, all the inhabitants of Central Europe lived in a very similar way, sharing the same technology and survival methods. However, in different regions there were inevitably cultural variations, sufficient to influence the status of men and women. The researchers found that both sexes experienced high lifestyle-related environmental stress, but that women did not reach the same height as men despite their genetics.

And they suggest that this indicates some kind of cultural preference in which men were given more time to recover from stress than women, who were expected to work longer hours. In fact, they emphasize the existence of a cultural bias that favored male well-being, potentially prioritizing their access to resources. Although it is not proven, everything indicates that boys were fed better than girls.

The clues. They looked for them in the environment, in the environment and in the diet. In this way, scientists tried to find out if people's diet was different depending on gender. Something that would be reflected in the bones. When studying tooth enamel, they found that half of northerners had hypoplasia, a dental weakness caused by poor mineralization when they were children. In the south there was also hypoplasia, but it did not exceed 20%.

Another indicator they studied is a pathology called porotic hyperostosis, a cranial lesion symptomatic of anemia (deficiency of healthy red blood cells) that also occurs during growth. Both processes indicate that their bones and teeth showed that they ate worse than in the south.

Conclusions. “Because there is more dietary stress in the north, this would make northern women even shorter because resources were not distributed evenly,” says Samantha Cox, one of the authors of the study and a researcher at the Perelman School of Medicine in New York. the University of Pennsylvania. “We can't be completely sure, but since only men in the north were tall, we assume it's because they were able to obtain more resources than women or men in the south,” she adds.

Although the study only involves the bodies of a few thousand people and the evidence is still slightly weak, these findings illuminate the complex interplay between culture and health in human evolution. And how cultural factors from thousands of years ago could significantly influence physical attributes such as height.

Images: Wikimedia Commons | Office of heritage management and archeology of Saxony-Anhalt

