Europe decided to take the path of electric car. He has done it from the seats occupied by his political representatives. In 2035, vehicles with combustion engines should not be sold. Not, at least, if they are not carbon neutral. A perfect context for relatively new firms. And, above all, Chinese.

If we look at what were the best-selling brands and cars in the world last year, we will find that three European manufacturers made it into the top ten. Volkswagen was the most prominent brand, with 4.39 million cars sold to occupy second position. BMW and Mercedes, with around two million units, were placed in seventh and eighth position, respectively.

If we open the focus, the ten manufacturers that more cars placed in the market they were firms with a long history and experience. Toyota, with 7.64 million units sold, was the outstanding leader. Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Nissan, all of them Asian, occupied third to sixth place, in that same order. Chevrolet and Ford, closing the list, became the American representatives on the list.

If we talk about specific models, Toyota swept last year, occupying half of the list, with the Toyota RAV4 being the best-selling car in the world. Honda, Nissan and Ford were the other manufacturers that managed to get one of their models on the list. Tesla was the only one, except Toyota, that managed to place more than one model on this list. Its Tesla Model Y, third with 747,000 units, and the Tesla Model 3, tenth with 482,000 units, achieved these meritorious positions.

The list, despite contemplating combustion models, already anticipated what we are seeing with the electric car. Clean Technica has compiled the list of the best-selling electric cars in the world between January and last August. And the data is conclusive: Tesla and China triumph.

Tesla and China dominate the electric car

If we said that the Tesla Model Y already managed to become the third best-selling car in the world last year with 747,000 registrations, this year it points to a record that will take time to be equaled by another vehicle with the same technology.

According to the ranking of this medium, between January and last August, Tesla has managed to place a total of 772,364 units of the Tesla Model Y on the market. The success is such that the Tesla Model 3, the second best-selling electric car in the world is less than half, with 364,403 units. That is, in the first eight months of the year, both models added more than 1.1 million vehicles. The two cars are key to Musk’s strategy, which hoped to achieve the sale of 1.8 million cars by 2023.

And, after these two cars. the nothing for any vehicle that is not Chinese. Or almost. Of the eight remaining models, seven of them are Chinese and only the Volkswagen ID.4 sneaks into the top ten best-selling electric cars in the world. The Germans’ electric SUV has managed to place 120,154 units, occupying ninth position in the ranking.

As we said, China is the clear dominator of the market. The BYD Atto 3 is the third best-selling electric car in the world (265,668 units) and is closely followed by the BYD Dolphin (222,825 units). The brand also places a third model, the Seagull, which closes the list of the ten best-selling cars.

From China, the other brand that accumulates large sales is GAC. The firm, which wants to arrive in Europe next year, places two models among the ten most successful in the world and this year it has presented its own electric supercar. Wuling Hongguang Mini EV is the latest model that falls within this shortlist.

All this produces a photograph worrisome for the European electric car. Especially after their politicians have jumped into the pool of this technology but, now, they see that China is much more advanced than local manufacturers and wants to break the market by entering with cars at attractive prices, compared to European ones.

To counteract this, Europe is raising the possibility of imposing tariffs on firms that have benefited from the Chinese government, which would also include Western manufacturers, such as Tesla or Renault. This possibility was quickly answered from China, who warned of possible repercussions within their country. And, let’s not forget, outside, since China controls the electric car supply chain.

Foto | WORLD