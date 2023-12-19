The Rossoneri will play at home against Rennes, while the Giallorossi will travel to Holland to face Feyenoord

Roma and Milan on the pitch together on February 15th. The dates and times of the Europa League playoffs scheduled for a couple of months have been released.

when playing

—

The Giallorossi will be the first team to take to the field, on February 15th at 6.45pm against Feyenoord, in the Netherlands. Milan, however, will face the French team Rennes at San Siro. The match will be played at 9pm. The return leg, however, will be on 22 February with the roles reversed: Rossoneri on the pitch at 6.45pm, Giallorossi at 9pm. Young Boys-Sporting Lisbon, Galatasaray-Sparta Prague, Shaktar Donetsk-Marseille, Lens- Freiburg, Benfica-Toulouse and Braga-Qarabag are the other matches. On the same days, obviously, the Conference League playoffs will also be on the field, but unlike the EL there is no Italian team. Fiorentina went through first in the standings and will await their opponent in the round of 16.

Europa League, match dates

—

Here are all the dates of the Europa League play-offs:

conference league, match dates

—

Here are all the Conference League play-off dates: