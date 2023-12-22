China has decided, for itself, that it has to lead the electric car industry. Europe has decided, also for itself, that it has to champion a new mobility, cleaner and more respectful of the environment. Two positions that should converge and, however, are about to collide head-on.

And neither of them can afford it.

China. The absolute leaders. Are you looking for a figure related to the electric car? There is China. Let's take a breath to recite: the country that buys the most electric cars, the country that produces the most electric cars, the country that manufactures the most batteries for electric cars, the country that controls the most minerals and the country that processes the most minerals.

The Chinese Government saw years ago that the electric car was a golden opportunity to make a name for itself in a market that, until now, had resisted them. The lower mechanical complexity and the greater weight of the software made the electric car a truly attractive product.

Europa. For their part, the leaders of our continent have decided that the European Union must be the standard bearer in the transition to electric vehicles. Although manufacturers have gotten their way with Euro 7, the measures proposed in the medium term leave the electric car as the best solution for the masses.

We say this because Europe aims, by 2030, to reduce its polluting emissions by 55% compared to 1990 levels. Five years later, in 2035, vehicles with combustion engines that do not use carbon-neutral synthetic fuels will not may be sold. A type of fuel that aims to be residually sold and exceptionally expensive.

The conflict. The problem for Europe is that China wants to force its electric cars onto our continent. In recent months, brands such as MG, BYD, NIO, Great Wall have been arriving… And that is not to mention their presence in companies such as Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Mercedes or Smart, among others, or those that are about to arrive.

To carve out a niche for itself, the Chinese car has chosen to offer cheap vehicles. Understand “cheap” as a price lower than its rivals with equal services and equipment. A BYD Han, for example, is cheaper than a BMW i5 or a Mercedes EQE but it's not exactly affordable.

Duty. The European Union does not see this favorably, as it understands that Chinese manufacturers have an advantage. The Chinese Government, they say, has given them extreme facilities to produce and keep companies alive, which allows them to offer much more attractive prices than European manufacturers.

The solution that Europe has found is to threaten China with the imposition of new tariffs on the import of vehicles arriving from there. The decision, evidently, has not gone down well in the Asian country, where they warned that this decision could have a “negative impact” on their relations with the European Union.

Softening the postures. But after the first high-sounding words, the positions have softened. Xi Jinping, Chinese president, stressed a few weeks ago to European leaders that he hoped to maintain a beneficial collaboration for both parties, in relation to possible tariffs, which could be seen in July.

From Europe, some countries have been clearly opposed to this position. The country most aligned with this position is Germany, which has a huge market in China for its local manufacturers. Mercedes, BMW or Volkswagen have a huge customer base in the Asian country. According to Bloomberg, these firms sell between 30% and 40% of their global business volume in China.

France, on the other hand, has been the most belligerent nation. From the beginning it has pressed to impose these tariffs and, along the way, it has left Chinese electric cars but also those produced there outside of aid. Thus, the Tesla Model 3 or the Dacia Spring, two of its three best-selling electric cars, are no longer compatible with purchase aid.

The European need. That is, precisely, one of Europe's great risks. If tariffs are imposed on the import of vehicles from China, this would affect large European brands and would also make some of the best-selling cars in Europe much more expensive. Precisely, what Europe needs are cheaper electric cars to spread this type of technology among its citizens, since prices are still too high.

Added to this is that China, first, could make things much more difficult for European manufacturers. This would be a severe blow for companies that support a non-negligible part of their budgets with sales in China and would undoubtedly have an impact on European employees.

And, second, China continues to strongly dominate the supply chain of minerals for battery production. Also the manufacturing of these. Right now, getting Chinese batteries is essential to sell electric vehicles at attractive prices. In fact, Europe has a huge deficit of them.

The Chinese need. But the road is two-way and if Europe needs China, it is no less evident that China needs Europe. To continue growing, the Asian country has to start conquering other markets. In the United States, although they try to do so, the electric car continues to advance at a very slow pace. In Japan, the hybrid is preferred. Europe is positioned as the ideal market.

To summarize the situation, Bloomberg reported the words of Matthias Schmidt, an independent market analyst, who explained himself in the following terms:

The Chinese would be shooting themselves in the foot if they retaliated and worsened relations with one of their largest trading partners. China has reached a point where it needs to start selling more cars outside its borders

The need is imperative if brands like NIO or Xpeng are to be consolidated and finally independent. Reuters demonstrated months ago that both companies would have to multiply the production of their vehicles to start making money because, for each car sold, they were losing between 10,000 and 20,000 dollars per unit.

