Di Maria (Benfica) and Icardi (Galatasaray) on Mourinho's path. No derby

Pier Francesco Archetti

December 18, 2023 (change at 11:04) – MILAN

Sevilla is not there, this is the big news of the Europa League group stage. The contenders showed off their big smiles when the Andalusians lost in Lens, thus finishing last in group B of the Champions League. No repechage, the reigning champions and tournament specialists are out of the draw, with 7 successes, all from 2006 onwards. However, the picture of rivals for Milan (dropped out of the Champions League), Roma (second in the Europa League) and Atalanta (first in the group) is not without obstacles. It will be a long and difficult ride until the final on May 22nd in Dublin.

Rossoneri

—

Today's draw will only concern Milan and Roma. Atalanta avoids the playoff and will meet their rival on February 23, when they will be seeded. The other two Italians will not be able to clash today even if they belong to different polls. Milan is in the relegation zone. The French predominance is clear: three from Ligue 1, from the derby of the heart with Rino Gattuso and his Marseille, to the more affordable Toulouse and Rennes. Let's start with the teams that met in the league yesterday: 0-0. Rennes is 13th, with two senators in the backbone like goalkeeper Mandanda, 38-year-old world champion in 2018 and runner-up in 2022, second but with a presence in both World Cups. The other is Matic, ex Roma, 35 years old. Also in defense is Theate, taken from Bologna a year ago. Toulouse has names less known to the general public, but second place was recorded just one point behind Liverpool, beaten 3-2 at home, while Rennes left the lead to Villarreal. The turbulent Marseille, on the other hand, is a nest of well-known faces from Serie A: from Pau Lopez and Veretout (Roma) to Kondogbia and Correa (Inter); forward Aubameyang, who began his career at Milan. Marseille should be avoided due to their emotional and historical connections, the rest of the team sees Grifo's Freiburg and Hjulmand's Sporting (formerly Lecce) as superior to Sparta Prague and the Azeris of Qarabag.

yellow and red

—

The sharks feared by Mourinho, who gave this name to those relegated from the Champions League, have not shown ferocious appetites in the main cup. But a new competition starts again in February. Compared to Milan, Roma have rivals with more recent knowledge. Di Maria and Joao Mario's Benfica qualified at the last moment by winning in Salzburg with a back-heel goal from Cabral, a former viola player. Feyenoord, who contested the Conference against Roma two years ago, have just returned from the Olimpico, losing 1-0 to Lazio in the Champions League (but won 3-1 in the first leg). Braga were with Napoli and ended the group defeated 2-0 at Maradona two weeks ago. Icardi and Mertens' Galatasaray got behind Manchester United, but failed to overtake Copenhagen. Lens and Young Boys are more affordable, Shakhtar, who play in Hamburg, are currently top, but in February they will not have resumed the championship after the break.

