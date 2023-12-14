There isn't even time to complain. On the one hand for the elimination from the Champions League, on the other for not having achieved first place in the group, thus avoiding the play-off to access the Europa League round of 16. For Milan and Roma, the ears are already turned towards Nyon where the draw for what will effectively be the round of 32 of the Europa League is scheduled for next Monday at 1pm. The first leg is scheduled for Thursday 15 February, the second leg – which Roma will be able to play at home, while Milan will not – a week later. Here is what the opponents of the two Italians could be.