After a break of almost a year to implement their stricter safety rules, the ladies and gentlemen of the Euro NCAP are back to doing what they love most: crashing cars. About a month ago, a few models were already on the wall and now a much larger batch will follow. However, that is not the only thing that the Euro NCAP has returned to: they are also busy issuing ominous warnings again.

Pity the wall

The European body has sent out a press release in which it discusses the crash tests of eleven new models. At first glance, there doesn’t seem to be much going on there, because eight of them received the full five out of five stars. This includes the Volkswagen ID.7, the BMW 5 Series, the Mercedes EQE SUV, the BYD Tang, the BYD Seal U, the Kia EV9, the Xpeng G9 and the Smart #3. The Honda ZR-V, Vinfast VF8 and Hyundai Kona were good for four out of five stars and although they are anything but moving coffins, the Euro NCAP wanted to emphasize how disappointed it was with the Hyundai in particular… But that is not the case. their most notable warning.

A number of the five-out-of-five scorers will also have to pay the price, because the Euro NCAP is concerned about the increasing weight of the cars. For example, only three of the eleven crashed models weighed less than 2 tons of curb weight — and yes: the Hyundai Kona is one of them. NCAP CEO Michiel van Ratingen emphasizes that this increased weight is not due to stricter safety requirements, but to customer preference for larger cars, and of course to increasing electrification. Manufacturers would like to install the largest possible batteries in their EVs to limit charging stress.

Van Ratingen is openly concerned about how such behemoths will behave in a collision with a lighter car or — even worse — a vulnerable road user. To illustrate, we treat you below to the crash test of one of the largest electric behemoths they could find: the 2,550-kilogram Kia EV9. We sympathize with you, wall.