Eugenio Blowno used his digital platforms to recount an uncomfortable moment he experienced at the airport in NY. During his passage through security, his luggage was detained due to a peculiar gift she received from a fan and she decided to take with her.

This follower, whom he nicknamed “Lady Watermelon”, He gave him a watermelon carved with his face, a gesture that the actor deeply appreciated.

“Check this out, my face is carved into a watermelon, but look at the work, the detail, it’s a work of art; I mean, he did carve it into a watermelon,” he said in a video he posted on his Instagram stories.

Derbez traveled to New York as a guest on a television show, where he had the opportunity to meet one of his followers. However, upon returning to Los Angeles, his usual residence, The peculiar gift he received caused him complications with the airport security personnel.

Through a series of messages that he shared on the same platform, Derbez explained that after a search of his luggage, he was denied access to his flight: “They have detained me, that is, not detained; they have me waiting while they check my luggage because they found the watermelon that ‘Lady watermelon’ gave me on the street,” he said.

The protagonist of “No refunds”confessed that this was a problem he had already foreseen, but for The little time he had in the city was all he could do other than take the original portrait with him.

“I didn’t know what to do with it and I said ‘what do I do, do I take it to Los Angeles or give it to some fan in New York and autograph it?’ So I put my signature on it, but she didn’t give me time to tell people… the fact is that I brought it and here security has the watermelon and me detained,” she explained with a laugh.

Fortunately, and after a while Eugenio was able to continue with his trip, taking his peculiar companion with him. But he continued to ask users for some advice about the fate he should give to his watermelon.

It seems that in the end he could not get rid of it, because to close his adventure he shared a video in which he can be seen keeping it in the refrigerator of his house and which he accompanied with the legend: “End of the story.” Now we know that no matter how strange or peculiar the details that Derbez receives from his fans are, he retains each one of them.

