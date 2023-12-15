EU: yes to opening Ukraine's accession negotiations, but Orbán vetoes funds in Kiev

Ukraine's long path to joining the European Union begins. At the European Council underway in Brussels, the 27 member countries (minus one) gave the green light to negotiations for the accession of the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky and Moldova. A somewhat unexpected result, given the opposition from Viktor Orbán's Hungary, which preferred to leave the chamber at the time of the decision. A strategic absence decided after a long process of convincing by his counterparts.

“We were at the negotiating table for almost eight hours. The Hungarian position is clear: Ukraine is not prepared for the start of accession negotiations. It is a completely senseless, wrong and irrational decision and Hungary will not change its position. On the other hand, 26 countries insisted that this decision be made,” he said in a video published immediately after the announcement of the agreement. “Therefore Hungary has decided that if the 26 want to do it, they should do it in their own way but Hungary has decided not to share this bad choice and has decided not to take part in it,” he reiterated.

Before the conclusion of the summit, which continued into the night, Orbán had the opportunity to put the brakes on other decisions concerning Kiev. The longest-serving EU leader has vetoed the provision of 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine and the revision of the EU budget.

This last point concerns the figures to be allocated between now and 2027 for the EU's new political priorities. Compared to the commission's original request of 66 billion euros, negotiations between member countries had brought the sum to 31.6 billion, of which 21 billion were fresh plus 10.6 billion reallocated from other programs. The leaders decided to conclude the discussion on these issues for now and return to it in January. This morning, however, discussions will resume on other topics, including the EU's position on the Middle East.