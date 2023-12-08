EU, agreement on green homes: stop gas boilers from 2040

The EU institutions have reached agreement on the new rules for the energy performance of buildings. This was announced by the European Parliament.

This could be the crux of the ongoing trilogue on the revision of the EPBD directive on case greenas emerges from a document from the Spanish presidency of the EU Council which Policy Europe has seen.

This is the provisional agreement reached between Parliament e EU Council on the EPBD regulation on green homes, as emerges from the latest working draft of the ongoing negotiations (trilogue) which Policy Europe has reviewed. It may be possible to provide incentives for hybrid boiler systems.

