But Germany insists on 'strict rules'

This ''100% agreement'' between France and Germany on the EU stability and growth pact “I'm sure” that ''we will have it tonight'': this was said by the French Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, during a joint press point in Paris with his German counterpart Christian Lindner.

On the EU Stability and Growth Pact”we also worked a lot with his Italian counterpart, Giancarlo Giorgietti. We are on the same page with Italy and I think it is good news to have Germany, France, Italy aligned on the new stability and growth pact”, said Le Maire.

''This evening there will be a solution'' on the reform of the EU Stability and Growth Pact, said the German Economy Minister, Christian Lindner.

“Germany would not accept rules that are not rigid, in the sense that they are credible, sufficient and efficient to lead to lower debt levels and a reliable path to reducing deficits and I think what we will get is exactly that landing zone: we allow investments, we maintain fiscal space for structural reforms, but compared to the old rules the new ones will lead to lowering these levels and reducing deficits. The old rules are rigorous on paper, but not in application.” This was declared by the German Finance Minister.

“We have spoken very intensely in the last two years, in the last months and even more intensely in the last few weeks. We have brought the German and French positions closer together. We believe that a Franco-German agreement will also allow others to say yes, we are agreement on this proposal”. The German Finance Minister declared this. “A big change has come from the fact that the safety thresholds we need for deficit and debt reduction are now mutually agreed upon and that we have found a way in which the corrective arm of the Stability Pact, i.e. excessive deficit procedures, should not be touched on in the legal text, but there are flexibilities for some cases which should be used. And that could be a common landing zone,” he explained. “Some technical issues need to be clarified: we still need to agree on some numbers, but I am extremely confident that we will achieve this goal tonight and that we will bring many more with us along the way “, Lindner assured.

