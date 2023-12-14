The non-binding resolution to review geo-blocking was approved. The deputies, however, are aware that extending the scope of application of the rules to the audiovisual sector would above all lead to a significant loss of revenue, so everything will have to be assessed better. De Siervo, Lega Serie A CEO: “That's good”

Mario Canfora

December 13th – 8.19pm – ROME

The European Parliament approved a resolution today in Strasbourg calling for a review of EU rules on geo-blocking, in particular in light of the acceleration of digital transformation and the increase in online purchases in the last few years. The current rules allow consumers to shop online and access services across borders without many restrictions, but MEPs say they must be fully enforced and that barriers that still exist today need to be removed.

What happen?

The non-binding resolution was approved with 376 votes in favour, 111 against and 107 abstentions. In response to limited improvements in cross-border access to online catalogs of audiovisual content and live sporting events, MEPs underline the importance of modernizing the audiovisual sector to meet consumer expectations in terms of availability, accessibility, flexibility and quality of contents. MEPs call for greater cross-border availability of catalogs and cross-border access and findability of sporting events via streaming services. In particular, they want the Commission and Member States to carefully evaluate all options to reduce the prevalence of unfair and discriminatory geo-blocking barriers, also considering the potential impact on existing business models and the financing of creative industries. MEPs argue, however, that extending the scope of the rules to the audiovisual sector would lead to a significant loss of revenue in the sector, threaten investment in new content, reduce the cultural diversity of content, reduce distribution channels and ultimately , would increase prices for consumers. Parliament therefore calls for further assessment of the impact of including audiovisual services and calls for a realistic timetable to allow the audiovisual sector to adapt and ensure the preservation of cultural diversity and quality of content, on the understanding that everything would remain as it is that's at least until 2025.

SATISFACTION

The CEO of the League of A Luigi De Siervo judges today positively. “We welcome today's outcome of the plenary session of the European Parliament, which rejected the request to the Commission to present a revision of the Geo-blocking Regulation by 2025 which would have included sports and film content – he said -. Furthermore the European Parliament has recognized the peculiarity of Audio Visual services, which if included in a cancellation of Geo-blocking would suffer an increase in prices for consumers and a significant decrease in investments. Last but not least, the Parliament in its vote today recognized that maintaining Geo-blocking for copyrighted products is one of the main tools to guarantee cultural diversity, otherwise there would be a risk of reducing the number of content distribution channels”.

