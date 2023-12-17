Goodbye energy transition, the EU wants more money for weapons

The much-hyped funds for Step (Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform) risk remaining on the street largely intended for the green and digital transition. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes it. Reason? “Money is needed for defense and immigration, the Nordic and Eastern countries are clamoring for it and so the latest draft proposed by the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, cuts the Step funds and doubles those destined for the European Defense Fund”.

In exchange, according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, “the EU will grant member states a certain flexibility in moving money from other types of community funds to finance those projects”. This is still a draft, but it would have already raised alarm “the European Parliament, which only in October had voted on an opinion which instead asked to increase funding for green technologies”.

The Step program, Il Fatto underlines, already counted only on the “misery of 10 billion euros of new funds: to understand the judgment, suffice it to say that Step should be the European response to the United States' 370 billion green mega-incentive plan of dollars (moreover, 1.5 billion were earmarked from the beginning for projects in the defense sector.) The European Parliament, as mentioned, in October proposed raising that figure by 30%, bringing the fund to 13 billion. This is where the intergovernmental negotiation comes in: too many requests for other priorities, no desire to further increase the budget”.

Subscribe to the newsletter