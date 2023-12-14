EU Council, Orban gets in the way: “Kiev has no entry requirements”

While Giorgia Meloni has recently arrived with her delegation at the Europa Building in Brussels to participate in the European Council, the President of the Council, Charles Michelhe intends to see Viktor Orbanto discuss the issues to be resolved, in particular the Hungarian position against the opening of negotiations for Ukraine's entry into the European Union. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, in fact, Kiev does not satisfy the requirements necessary to start the procedure. Bilateral night, in a historic hotel in the center of Brussels, between Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron. The meeting, which took place after the EU-Western Balkans summit, took place in a room of the hotel bar. The German Chancellor later joined the two Olaf Scholz. “It went well, very well. It was an excellent discussion”, commented the French president.

Orban: “It was a mistake to start negotiations for Ukraine's entry”

“Ukraine is not really capable of starting negotiations, but because of the war, for geostrategic, let's say political, reasons, we have to start negotiations with them. I think that's a mistake. This is a mistake, we are destroying the European Union”, explained Viktor Orban, in an interview before the start of the Council.

Orban: “Kiev does not meet the conditions for joining the EU”

“Enlargement is not a theoretical question – Orban then explained -, it is a process based on merit, legally detailed, which has pre-conditions, there are seven for Ukraine and also in the European Commission's assessment three out of seven were not achieved, so there is no 'is reason to negotiate it.”

The night meeting between Meloni and Macron

Dell’night meeting between Meloni and Macron official sources have leaked almost nothing. But, despite the relaxed faces that could be seen at the table, the topics to be discussed were very hot. With Italy almost ready for anything, so much so as to evoke a veto, to prevent a compromise considered too punitive for countries with high debt from taking shape on the new Stability Pact. On the dossier of the 2021-27 budget review, Rome and Paris are on the opposite side to that of Germany and the frugal ones, and ask that the EU make more resources available for migration and industrial innovation, as well as for support for Ukraine.

Kiev's entry into the EU, bilateral work is underway between Meloni and Orban

Kiev, plausibly, was also part of the meeting, which took place under the eyes of some reporters, the staff of the Presidency of the Council, the Minister for EU Affairs, the South, Cohesion and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, and the diplomats of stationed at the European institutions. In fact, the meeting took place a few hours before the EU summit which is expected to clash between Hungary and the other 26 over the opening of negotiations for Kiev's entry. Moderate optimism filtered through European sources late at night. While sources at Palazzo Chigi explained that a bilateral agreement between Meloni and Orban is being worked on. The meeting should take place at the Europa Building, on the sidelines of the European Council.

