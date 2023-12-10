Our overlords are once again planning to impose rules on us. This time regarding mandatory medical examinations to periodically renew your driver’s license.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the distance between citizens and government is increasing. In the past, we elected parliamentarians and indirect ministers who were really in charge of the decisions. As Henk or Ingrid from the 80s, you did not know Dries van Agt personally. But he did know people who knew people who had a similar profile to you. There was no total alienation yet.

Now, however, a post as a member of the House of Representatives or even Prime Minister is more of a temporary stepping stone to then continue to climb the corporate ladder or the cornucopia of higher supranational organizations. De Wobber becomes climate pope of the EU. Markie Mark moves on to the NATO summit. Sigrid will probably end up in a thank you tank somewhere for ESG promotion.

Different in the match

There is a bit of a problem: this irrevocably influences how one is ‘in the game’. Van Agt had to be re-elected again and therefore had to dance to the tune of the people. At least to a certain extent. So as it goes. But Markie Mark cum suis must above all ensure that they remain attractive for a higher post in the woke-industrial complex, the new variant of the old military-industrial complex.

Their decisions and policies are automatically shaped by this. The more layers of government, the greater the distance. And so people who are increasingly distant from Henk and Ingrid make the real decisions. People who no longer have any connection with the same Henk and Ingrid. And it can therefore also affect the derriere what they think about it and what the impact is for them.

These are people like Karima Delli. Who? Yes, exactly yes. People we have never heard of and vice versa, but who are suddenly allowed to say something about what we are allowed to do and not do. Karima Delli is a MEP from France. She has been given the task of coming up with new proposals regarding driving licenses. And now she has done that.

Mandatory medical examination every 15 years

Many proposals are in line with what we already have in the Netherlands. Such as using your phone and new driver assistance systems as part of the lesson. But there are also elements of which ‘we’ have said until now: we will not do that. Such as a mandatory medical examination every 15 years to qualify for renewal of your driver’s license. We currently only offer such inspections for seniors aged 75+.

Nanda van Troost from the CBR also explains in the AD exactly the right reasons why this is the case:

In the Netherlands, we mainly rely on personal responsibility when it comes to health and driving skills. So you have to sound the alarm yourself if you are not healthy enough to drive properly, for example due to health problems or medication use. Authorities such as the police can also make reports, after which the CBR’s Driving Fitness Division will check whether you are still allowed to drive. Nanda van Troost, the last bastion of freedom and self-accountability within the Dutch government

In other countries it is already arranged differently. For example, doctors are sometimes obliged to snitch if you might have a condition or medication that affects your driving ability. Something that, as a prospective doctor, does not really provide a healthy basis for a trust-building treatment relationship. Anyway, the EU now wants to introduce a medical examination Europe-wide in order to renew your driving license every 15 years.

And of course: the driver’s license must become digital

Something that most publications quietly ignore is that the EU’s driving license must also become digital. This of course fits in with the policy to create a digital ID for everyone. On which all your personal details, but also your education and the like, are registered. Preferably until you also have a digital internet ID so that everything you do and put on the internet can be tracked. Perhaps also linked to the mandatory module in your new car that keeps track of how fast and where you drive. In short, the total control required for an Equilibriumesque extremely narrow social credit system.

It’s not over yet

Fortunately, this new step towards the Orwellian dystopia has not happened yet. In a strong example of European unification, the first vote resulted in a completely unambiguous and brotherly unity. Exactly as you would expect with so many shared values ​​and standards between the member states. Or erm…oh no, don’t wait.

The first vote in the relevant committee resulted in 22 votes in favor of the plans. And also resulted in 21 votes against the new plans. Two voters abstained. The proposal must now go to Parliament in January and then the European Commission must also agree before it is introduced. This official mill, if it comes to that, is expected to last at least until the end of 2025.

The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure is (for the time being) against this

Hilariously, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure is against the proposal. Not necessarily because it is scary, but because it would entail – yes – too much hassle. And this in the country where in recent years the CBR has had to contend with an official nightmare of delays and work that it could not handle. Ministry spokesperson Liz Zoetenauw (good name too) says:

The Netherlands is currently still critical of a mandatory medical examination for every driver’s license renewal. The current Dutch system functions well and is a risk-driven system. We believe that the committee’s proposal will lead to an increase in administrative burdens with little or no expected effect on road safety. Liz Sweet tooth, especially likes the sour bears and cinnamon sticks at Kruidvat

An increase in administrative burdens and little or no positive effect on reality. A fantastic analysis of this proposal. It’s just a shame that people never realize that this also applies to road pricing, CO2 tax, additional tax, etc…. and so on… and so on. A bit like the Ajax fan who can make a perfectly cogent analysis of everything that is wrong with the Feyenoord fan. But who does not realize that the Ajax fan himself is exactly the same. Incomprehensible to see. Especially for PSV fans like the undersigned (campione).

