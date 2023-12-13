VIKTOR ORBAN is VLADIMIR ZELENSKY

EU, the indecent proposal to Hungary. The risk of a dangerous precedent

The European Commission has decided to accelerate the accession process of Ukraine of Zelensky in the EU. But Bruxelles knows there is an obstacle to overcome, Hungary Of Orban in fact it has always said it was against the entry of Kiev and the veto opinion blocks the entire procedure. Hence the EU's decision – we read in La Stampa – to attempt to convince Prime Minister Orban, with ten billion reasons. A few hours before the start of the European Council, the Commission is ready to put something on the table a rich offer to avoid the veto of the Hungarian prime minister: Ursula von der Leyen in fact he would have already decided to defrost around 50% of the funds of cohesion intended for Budapestequal to approximately 10 billion, which is blocked for a year due to the legislation that limits the independence of the judiciary.



For the moment, however – continues La Stampa – the Hungarian line remains the same. Volodymyr could also arrive at the EU summit tomorrow Zelenskywho he met in recent days Orban in Argentina. But there has also been added resistance to the decision that should give the green light to accession negotiations of Austria: Chancellor Karl Nehammer he clearly said he was contrary to an “accelerated procedure” for Ukraine and Moldova because there cannot be different treatments compared to Western Balkan countries, whose leaders will be in Brussels this evening for a summit with their colleagues from the European Union. In addition to the decision on the start of accession negotiations, the 27 leaders will also have to negotiate and approve the budget review multiannual agreement of the EU.

