EU, agreement on electricity market reform

Member States and MEPs have reached an agreement on refin the footsteps of the EU electricity market intended to encourage investment in energy without carbon emissionsincluding the nuclearand to moderate consumers' bills, the European Council announced in a press release.

The agreement, as TgCom24 writes, concluded after a night of difficult negotiations, “will contribute to stabilizing the markets in the long term and accelerating the diffusion of renewable energies e not fossils“said the Spanish Energy Minister, Teresa Riberawhose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

