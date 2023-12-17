The Nerazzurri legend, now federal president, would like the defender, a German youth international, to choose to play for Cameroon

Yann feels German at heart – after all he defended the youth national teams with the shirt on his arm -, but when a giant like Samuel Eto'o calls you some reflections arise spontaneously. Yann Bisseck has, in fact, received a phone call from the Inter legend who is now the federal president in his homeland: Samuel would like the defender to choose to play permanently with Cameroon, his country of origin, in view of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Eto'o would have inquired directly with “his” Inter to confirm the qualities of the player, who can now take off with Inzaghi: tomorrow second in a row as a starter in Serie A.