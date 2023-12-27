On Tuesday, Ethiopia formally went into default, the situation in which a state is no longer able to repay its debts, after failing to pay 33 million euros on its only international government bond. Government bonds are financial instruments with which a state borrows money to finance its public spending: whoever buys them holds a portion of a state's debt, which however has deadlines within which it must repay that money, on which a certain interest rate is applied. Ethiopia was supposed to make the payment of the 33 million by Tuesday.

At the beginning of December, Ethiopia had already announced its decision to formally default, after having faced an economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the civil war, which lasted two years and ended in November 2022. Ethiopia, which is the second most populous country in Africa, it is the third African state to default in the last three years, after Zambia and Ghana.

Since 2021, Ethiopia has been trying to renegotiate its obligations through the Common Framework for Debt Treatment, a tool introduced by the G20 – the meeting of finance ministers of the most industrialized countries – to allow low-income countries to make their debt more sustainable by agreeing on a series of long-term reforms. So far the discussions have been delayed by the civil war, but in November this year, in a particularly crisis situation, Ethiopia's international creditor governments agreed to the country to temporarily suspend debt payments. Above all, China was among these.