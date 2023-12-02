The confrontation between Clara and Nicolás in the first round was very tense and close. The scores were so tight that the game had to be resolved in the tiebreaker round. Finally, Clara, after guessing the superpassword “Úrsula”, was the lucky one to play the last round and win the 10,000 euros.

After the final round, the contestant had managed to add 500 euros to her score. Even so, Clara had the possibility of continuing to increase her score. “It’s not a bad number, but you clearly want more,” the presenter told him with a laugh.

A good clue and a correct password after the consensus of the guests, allow you to double the score and go home with a total of 1,000 euros. !! Congratulations!! Press play on the video and relive Esty and Josema’s master move!