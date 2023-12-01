David and José Muñoz have filled the set of El Hormiguero with good vibes, a perfect visit to leave with the best taste in your mouth for the weekend. Estopa has presented his new single, which is titled El día que tú te marches, and has made an important announcement. “They have put us in a mess,” they have assured when announcing… their two big concerts for 2024!

The brothers have also told several anecdotes during the interview, such as the day they met Pablo Motos. At the end of a program, in which the presenter worked as executive producer, they went to party at a bar. “They made you drunk,” the singers have claimed.

That led José to tell what happened to him on a plane because of… his foot odor! It was upon his return from his first trip to Mexico, twenty years ago. “At that time the pinreles sang to me,” he gave as a detail. Then he went into the sink to change his socks. He got out and went back to his seat in business class to sleep.

David has continued the story. The flight attendant arrived to tell him that his brother…he had to leave the plane! “He’s a slut because he left a horrible smell in the bathroom,” he told her. José then went to protest her with this phrase: “The sink is there to leave odors!” She thought he had insulted her and even “people from the Mexican FBI” came to get him off the plane. Finally, they let them fly.

Pablo continued the story of how he met them: “That night we ended the day, we went to a discotheque and breakdancing.” The presenter himself and Estopa have shown that they have a lot of flow with some movements. “There is no better relationship that begins with a night out,” David concluded. Discover the anecdote in detail in the video!