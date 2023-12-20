It seems that we continue to receive sales data related to Nintendo. These are the consoles that Nintendo Switch would have sold this year.

Specifically, the analysis shared by Ampere Analysis claims that Sony's PS5 has led sales, with a notable 65% increase, while the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S have seen sales declines compared to the previous year. This is what they add from each console:

Nintendo Switch:

Estimated sales of around 16.4 million units worldwide. It experienced a drop of 18% compared to the previous year. A successor is expected to be announced next year, according to Ampere Analysis.

PlayStation 5 (PS5) de Sony:

It led global sales with 22.5 million units. It experienced a 65% growth in sales compared to the previous year.

Xbox Series X|S de Microsoft:

Sales estimate of around 7.6 million units. It experienced a 15% drop in sales compared to the previous year.

