The eyewitness will be on the bench with his number 83. Gian Piero Gasperini and Stefano Pioli shake hands before the matches for 19 years, since Crotone-Modena 1-0 in September 2004. Gasp coach of Crotone, Pioli at Modena and then oddities: Juric attacking winger (!) for Crotone, Maurizio Ganz as striker for Modena and him, Antonio Mirante, goalkeeper for Gasp. Tonight will be the 25th direct clash, it would be a silver wedding if Gasp and Pioli had not risked coming to blows in a Fiorentina-Atalanta match in 2018.

The past is a promise, because among them there are goals and surprises. Pioli is ahead 11-7 in the victory tally but there are Odyssey-like triumphs and shipwrecks for both. One each: Pioli won Inter-Atalanta 7-1 (it was 2017), Gasp two years later gave 5 goals to Pioli’s Milan. Calm down, we’ll get there. First, a few lines about men. Gasp and Pioli are obviously different: Gasperini is more nervous, instinctive, capable of falling in love and arguing (ready, Papu?). Pioli is more rational, calm, capable of dialogue. On the pitch, despite the differences (the three-man defense is the rule for one, the exception for the other), they love the same football, made up of one on one, intensity and transitions.

So, four central episodes of the rivalry, starting with Atalanta-Milan 5-0 in December 2019, with four goals scored between the 61st and 84th minutes. Pioli foundered, Mino Raiola pointed out the result to Ibrahimovic and Zlatan decided: “I’ll be back”. The rebirth of Milan and the Scudetto were born there.

A year later, in January 2021, Ibra complained: “I was left alone, too much inexperience on the pitch”. Pioli’s Milan had just lost 3-0 at home to Gasp’s Atalanta (Romero, penalty from Ilicic, Zapata) and yet at the same time they had become winter champions thanks to Inter’s draw in Udine. In the return leg, Conte would come back and win the scudetto.

Fast forward, one round later. On the last day of that tournament, Milan went on to win 2-0 in Bergamo with a brace from Kessie. What was needed to win a Champions League sprint with Juventus and Napoli, condemned by Faraoni’s goal against Verona. Not a banal moment: Milan returned to the Champions League after seven years.

Theo escapes the championship That match launched Pioli’s championship. In 2021-22, at the beginning of October, Milan won a great match in Bergamo, leading until 3-0, then ending 3-2. On the penultimate day, May 15th, there was an encore: Leao scored the first and put his hands in his hair when Theo crossed San Siro without stopping at the security checks and put in the second. Epic goal and popular celebration that would precede the Sassuolo-Milan match.

That’s all? Well, no, there is much more, above all perhaps a 3-3 in the first leg semi-final of the 2019 Italian Cup, when Muriel played for Pioli. Goals and spectacle. “I wouldn’t steal anything from him because everyone has their own ideas, but I respect him a lot,” Pioli said yesterday. And Gasp: “For Pioli the results speak for themselves, he has always made a particular mark.” For them, however, he speaks a fact. In his career in Serie A, Pioli averaged 1.57 points per game and Gasperini… the same, 1.57 for him too. More balanced than that, impossible.

