Suara.com – Women's footballer from the Netherlands, Estella Loupatty, reportedly admitted that she was ready to defend the Indonesian Women's National Team through naturalization.

Surprising news from the Netherlands, enthusiasm for naturalization not only targets the men's national team but also extends to the women's sector.

Women's footballer from the Netherlands, Estela Loupatty, is currently a hot topic of conversation among the Indonesian football public because of her statement.

In an interview with Yussa Nugraha, the 20 year old woman was reportedly willing to defend the Indonesian Women's National Team.

Playing as a winger and currently playing for the local Dutch club, Telstar Vrouwen, Indonesian blood flows in his body.

Estella Loupatty's Keturunan

Estella Loupatty has Indonesian ancestry originating from her father, who is of mixed Dutch-Malucan descent.

While his mother is of mixed Dutch-Argentinian descent, her career in Dutch football was quite impressive.

Of course, this is good news for the Indonesian Women's National Team, the presence of Estella Loupatty could open the way for other players to come closer.

“Most likely I will answer yes (about playing in the Indonesian Women's National Team),” said Estella Loupatty.

“Even so, there must be good discussions with my parents and the club, but I am very open even though no offers have come in yet,” he added.

His desire to defend the Indonesian Women's National Team was not just on his lips, he had time to do research on Skikandi Putri Garuda.

Unfortunately, Estella failed to find the information she was looking for, it seems she had to go to Indonesia to see firsthand the condition of women's football in Indonesia.

“I once tried to find out about women's football in Indonesia,” said Estella Loupatty.

“However, I didn't find much information.” he added.

Profile of Singkat Estella Loupatty

Name: Estella Loupatty

Born: November 14 2003

Height: 161 cm

Position: Right/Left Winger

Telstar Club (Netherlands)

Contributor: Eko