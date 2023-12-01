Francesco Milleri, CEO of Luxottica

EssilorLuxottica launches the short week

EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear giant, has announced an innovative corporate supplementary contract that will mark a turning point in work models and business organization for almost 15,000 Italian employees in its factories. This initiative follows the success of a profitable relationship established by Leonardo del Vecchio, founder of the company, who had earned the respect and trust of the employees, affectionately calling him “dad”.

The new agreement, signed with the unions, provides for the introduction of “short weeks” for a total of 20 days a year, allowing workers to enjoy an extended weekend, without impact on pay. This innovative organizational model will be implemented experimentally in some departments and production areas, marking a step forward in the organization of work. The agreement not only redefines working times, but also introduces new corporate welfare initiatives. The company will create a Welfare Fund for Conciliation, aimed at supporting projects and initiatives for employees and local communities. This investment in the social aspect reflects EssilorLuxottica’s commitment to its employees and the areas in which it operates.

The most significant aspect of the supplementary contract is the possibility for workers to choose the hourly model with “short weeks”, allowing them to have greater flexibility in managing their time. This flexibility will result in a better balance between work and personal life, responding to the modern needs of employees who are looking for a greater quality of time. Furthermore, the agreement provides for the permanent stabilization of over 1,500 workers within the Italian production perimeter, demonstrating the commitment of EssilorLuxottica in enhancing human resources and promoting workplace safety.

Francesco Milleri, CEO of EssilorLuxottica, underlined that this agreement reflects the need to redefine corporate organizational models in an era of economic and social change. He highlighted how the new agreement is inspired by principles of equity and inclusion, placing talent at the center and creating a long-term commitment. In conclusion, EssilorLuxottica is proving to be at the forefront of adapting to the needs of its employees and creating a working environment which reflects the company’s values ​​in the context of rapid changes in the world of work.

