Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan explained the special program that has been prepared for rubber and oil palm farmers.

He conveyed this program during his visit to the Desak Anies event at Sail Market Pekanbaru, Riau on Wednesday (13/12/2023).

“There are 4 things, one is subsidies for fertilizer and seeds, we will prepare that. Second, many people have problems with their land status, so we will prepare agrarian reform so that we have clarity regarding land status,” he said.

Anies' third plan is to emphasize the need for certification.

“We will prepare certification for Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil, the process will be made easier, simpler so that everyone can get it more easily,” he continued.

Then, it also promised to open access to enough capital.

“The fourth is access to capital because they need sufficient capital. God willing, that's what we want to work on and hopefully rubber and oil palm farmers can thrive in Riau,” he said.