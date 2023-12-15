The new ESLAND awards gala, which crowns the best streamer/content creator of the year 2023, will be held in Andorra la Vella.

There is less and less left for the prizes ESLAND 2024, a new gala that promises changes to the party for streamers and content creators. After two victories of River Llanosthere are some doubts about whether the next edition will be successful, or if it could catch on in the media.

Let us remember that the previous edition, held in Mexico, brought a lot of controversy with Ibai (the winner), TheGrefg (creator) and AuronPlay, which at that time was suffering a great meltdown on the Internet.

We already knew that ESLAND 2024 would not be held in Spain or Mexico. On this occasion, we will travel to the Andorran capitalby decision of TheGrefg, who resides there.

In a new live show, the Murcian streamer has walked around the city, talking to people, singing the Saiyans anthem, and giving small clues about the date of the 2024 gala.

Finally, we know When are the ESLAND 2024 awards held?but also the confirmation (or almost) of two important absences for this outstanding event.

Will Ibai and Auron be at ESLAND 2024?

In the aforementioned live, TheGrefg unleashed madness in the streets of Andorra la Vella, specifically in front of the Caldea spa. A great drone show ended up confirming the dates of the ESLAND 2024 awards.

Yes, dates, because it will be the first edition to have two days, instead of just one. The gala will be held on February 16 and 17 of next year.

The gala itself will be on February 17, but there will be other events for streamers and attendees. Do you remember Ibai's anecdote with tacos in the previous edition? Well, we'll see what she has in store for us.

The bad thing is that two big streamers could be absent from ESLAND 2024. Well, actually We already know of one that will NOT bewhile the other is serious doubt.

Is about AuronPlay. The Catalan streamer, who will leave Twitch on July 1, 2024, already decided to distance himself from this type of event a long time ago, and will not attend the gala.

For his part, Ibai Llanos is thinking about it, after achieving two victories in the two editions that have been held. He ended up very tired and even disappointed. after ESLAND 2023, so it is likely that it will not go to the next edition.

Be that as it may, the prizes ESLAND 2024 They will be one of the most important events at the beginning of the new year. They will be held on February 16 and 17, 2024 in Andorra la Vella, with TheGrefg as the main organizer.