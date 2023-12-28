Throughout the last few days Epic Games Store has not stopped offering several video games that can be downloaded completely free without paying a cent for them. A Christmas promotion that has not stopped spreading joy, as it tries to repeat one more day, so this time you will have the opportunity to get Cursed to Golf.

This colorful and friendly indie from the Chuhai Labs studio is the next game that you can add to your collection and keep it forever. As usual, it's as easy as accessing the corresponding product page and redeeming it to join your digital library, but don't think about it too much because you'll only have 24 hours to redeem it.

In this adventure, our protagonist has ended up in Golf Purgatory, a place where he has been trapped after a mysterious accident has caused him to miss the shot that was going to allow him to win a tournament. The only way to return to the world of the living is to win in the fields of this area inhabited by ghosts who are very expert golfers.

This leaves us with a great roguelike in which you have to overcome each course by executing a certain number of hits at most. The problem is that the scenarios are full of traps in the form of bunkers, fans, spikes, explosives and other obstacles that will do nothing but hinder you during the game. However, you can also take advantage of special skills and cards to get ahead.

