Suara.com – PSSI General Chair, Erick Thohir appreciated the strong commitment of President Joko Widodo and the Indonesian Police in eradicating the practices of the football mafia in the country.

“High appreciation to President Jokowi and the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who have proven that the government does not discriminate against the football mafia,” said Erick as reported by Antara, Thursday (14/12).

“If in the past there were people who thought of the football mafia as figures that were difficult to touch, today it is proven by the legal apparatus that all the perpetrators have been and will be wiped out,” he continued.

Erick said that President Jokowi's promise to improve the quality of national football had been proven real. One concrete example is the arrest and determination of a suspect in the football mafia, which shows that Indonesian football is moving in a better direction.

According to Erick, in the aspect of transparency, it can be seen that legal officials act indiscriminately. When there is evidence, anyone involved will be strictly punished. This transparent step also reflects Indonesia's seriousness in implementing FIFA's mandate regarding football transformation.

Therefore, FIFA is seriously supporting the steps to transform Indonesian football, even by establishing a permanent office in Indonesia.

“The strong commitment of President Jokowi, the National Police Chief and other stakeholders has given confidence to the world football ecosystem. It is no wonder that our FIFA has built a permanent office in Indonesia. This is added to by the encouraging fact that this country continues to be trusted to host big football agendas, such as the World Cup U-17,” said Erick.

World trust, said Erick, is not an instant process. This was created thanks to the government's serious steps to be truly involved in organizing football.

“Including real steps from the Government through the National Police and the Football Mafia Task Force which act as watch dogs which are an integral part of developing Indonesian football that is more transparent, professional and advanced,” said Erick.

Previously, the National Police and the Football Mafia Task Force had uncovered a number of cases related to the football mafia. Most recently, the National Police Chief announced that he had named a suspect as the perpetrator of League 2 match fixing involving clubs, referees and figures in national football.