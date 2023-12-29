Suara.com – The Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) under the command of BUMN Minister Erick Thohir announced the latest update regarding the progress of the dissolution of 7 (seven) BUMNs at the Press Conference Update on the Dissolution of 7 BUMNs which took place in Jakarta, Friday (29/12/2023).

The Press Conference was attended by Deputy Minister of BUMN, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Director General of State Assets, Ministry of Finance, Rionald Silaban, Secretary of the Ministry of BUMN Rabin Indrajad Hattari, Deputy for Law and Legislation of the Ministry of BUMN, Robertus Billitea, Main Director of PT Perusahaan Pengelola Aset (PPA ), M Teguh Wirahadikusumah, and Directors of PT Danareksa (Persero).

On this occasion, the Deputy Minister of BUMN, Kartika, said that the dissolution of 7 BUMNs was one part of the comprehensive transformation carried out by the Ministry of BUMN in the last four years.

The decision to disband is a firm step taken against 7 BUMNs which are no longer able to carry out their role in contributing to the national economy, especially in gaining profits and providing public benefits in accordance with the BUMN Law No.19 of 2023.

“In the BUMN transformation process carried out by the Minister of BUMN, Mr. Erick Thohir, and us from 2019 there were holdings, mergers, clustering, downsizing, and among other things handling problematic BUMNs. Currently, there are 45 BUMNs under us and our final target is under 40 BUMNs clustered into 12 clusters. So, this is the final target for the transformation of the form of BUMN management in which the number of BUMNs decreases from the original 118 to under 40 BUMNs. “Especially for BUMNs that are experiencing financial problems in their business, they are included in the Danareksa and PPA clusters, where small BUMNs will be scaled up to become larger,” said Kartika.

Kartika explained that the Ministry of BUMN continues to strive to continue its commitment to clean up BUMN completely, such as the restructuring of Jiwasraya, the restructuring of Garuda, the merger of PTPN which was recently formed by Subholding, namely Palm Co and Supporting Co and is now profitable, as well as the integration of two state-owned airport managers, namely PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero) and PT Angkasa Pura II (Persero) became PT Angkasa Pura Indonesia or InJourney Airports.

“PPA has a unique function, namely managing BUMNs that are restructuring, including BUMNs that are unable to contribute and cannot be maintained, the ending is dissolution. Apart from being a Persero, this BUMN is also a Limited Liability Company (PT) where in its implementation it can go through a bankruptcy mechanism involving the curator profession, so that the BUMN is no different from other PTs in that its entry will enter the liquidation process through a curator, and in the process “There will be a good legal process where there will be a sale of assets and so on which will be carried out fairly for both shareholders, creditors and employees, all of whom will get rights according to the applicable regulations,” continued Kartika.

The seven (7) BUMNs that were dissolved were PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero) (In Bankruptcy), PT Kertas Leces (Persero) (In Bankruptcy), PT Istaka Karya (Persero) (In Bankruptcy), PT Industri Sandang Nusantara (Persero) ( “ISN”), PT Kertas Kraft Aceh (Persero) (“KKA”), PT Industri Gelas (Persero) (“IGLAS”), and PT Pembangunan Armada Niaga Nasional (Persero) (“PANN”).

Furthermore, the process of dissolving these seven BUMNs was carried out by a curator appointed and supervised by the Court. The assets belonging to the dissolved BUMN have now become the authority of the Court which will divide the proceeds from the sale to pay obligations to creditors including taxes and employees.

For information, the seven BUMNs that were dissolved were BUMNs that were entrusted to PT Perusahaan Pengelola Aset (“PPA”) through a Special Power of Attorney from the Minister of BUMN.

In April 2023, the Government has issued a Government Regulation on the Dissolution of Merpati Airlines (PP Number 8 of 2023), Kertas Leces (PP Number 9 of 2023), Istaka Karya (PP Number 13 of 2023), ISN (PP Number 14 of 2023), KKA (PP Number 17 of 2023), and IGLAS (PP Number 18 of 2023). Meanwhile, PANN is in the process of issuing the Dissolution PP.

Of the seven BUMNs that were dissolved, Merpati Airlines, Istaka Karya, and Kertas Leces are currently fully under Curator management and in the process of selling assets through auction at the Lhokseumawe State Property and Auction Service Office (KPKNL) or other mechanisms regulated by statutory regulations. .

As for the BUMN that was dissolved through a GMS Decision, namely IGLAS has been declared bankrupt by the Court and management including the sale of assets will be carried out by the Curator, while ISN and KKA are in the process of verifying assets and liabilities by the liquidator, and assets will be sold in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. . On the other hand, PANN is in the process of issuing a Government Regulation on Dissolution and asset security.

Kartika explained that the dissolution of 7 BUMNs was part of the comprehensive transformation carried out by the Ministry of BUMN in the last four years. The transformation of BUMN was carried out in order to create an inclusive and sustainable business ecosystem, as proven by positive results where the consolidated net profit of BUMN increased significantly, from IDR 13.3 trillion in 2020 to an estimated IDR 280 trillion in 2023.

“We will do it in stages and we hope that in 2024 according to the 2024-2034 BUMN roadmap, God willing, BUMN will have very few problems if not none at all so that we can focus on growth, how BUMN will focus on building its respective clusters so that they can contribute to economy in the future,” he concluded.